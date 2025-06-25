Previous
The brollies were really needed! by gilbertwood
The brollies were really needed!

We had a birthday lunch for one of the girls yesterday and we definitely needed our brollies. Wind, rain and very cold temperatures didn't stop us from celebrating :)
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Diana ace
Lovely shot, Happy Birthday to your brollie friend ☂️
June 26th, 2025  
