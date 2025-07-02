Previous
proudfoots has been saved. by gilbertwood
Photo 2950

proudfoots has been saved.

I'm pleased to report that the efforts that went into opening the river mouth over several days, finally were successful and the river levels were significantly lowered. Phew!!
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
808% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact