Photo 2951
A new way to surf
Out looking for whales last week this surfer caught my eye as he surfed through the waves! It was entertaining as there were no whales.
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
Denise Wood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Tags
sea
,
ocean
,
waves
,
surfer
Babs
ace
What an interesting shot. Nice timing fav
July 3rd, 2025
