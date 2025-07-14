Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2953
Crowning glory
There are 2 cockatoos that regularly visit my bird feeder and they allow me to get very close - I think they know that I'm the one who feeds them!!
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2953
photos
130
followers
74
following
809% complete
View this month »
2946
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
11th July 2025 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
australia
,
cockatooo
Lou Ann
ace
Wow what a closeup!
July 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close