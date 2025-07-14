Previous
Crowning glory by gilbertwood
Crowning glory

There are 2 cockatoos that regularly visit my bird feeder and they allow me to get very close - I think they know that I'm the one who feeds them!!
Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Lou Ann ace
Wow what a closeup!
July 14th, 2025  
