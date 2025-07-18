Sign up
Previous
Photo 2955
Wave crash
I took grandson, Raff to the breakwater yesterday and he was in awe of the waves crashing on it :)
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
2
2
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
18th July 2025 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waves
,
grandson
,
breakwater
,
wave-crash
Brian
ace
Awesome capture of the powerful wave. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
July 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and timing, what a great splash!
July 19th, 2025
