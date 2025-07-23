Previous
The great stand-off! by gilbertwood
The great stand-off!

I'm minding my daughter's dogs and the cockatoos want to come to the feeder. Molly was intrigued with the cocky, barking and jumping up. However the cocky kept screeching but wouldn't leave.
Lou Ann ace
Wonderful capture of this “standoff”. Is Molly a Border Collie? She’s terrific!
July 23rd, 2025  
Denise Wood
@louannwarren Yes, Molly is a border collie and she loves to round up everything!
July 23rd, 2025  
