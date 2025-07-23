Sign up
Photo 2956
The great stand-off!
I'm minding my daughter's dogs and the cockatoos want to come to the feeder. Molly was intrigued with the cocky, barking and jumping up. However the cocky kept screeching but wouldn't leave.
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Tags
dog
,
cockatoo
Lou Ann
ace
Wonderful capture of this “standoff”. Is Molly a Border Collie? She’s terrific!
July 23rd, 2025
Denise Wood
@louannwarren
Yes, Molly is a border collie and she loves to round up everything!
July 23rd, 2025
