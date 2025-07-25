Sign up
Photo 2957
Gutter sitters
Taken through a window but I couldn't resist a photo as the lorikeets "lined up" to get to the feeder. I've had to shift the feeder because of the dogs I'm minding, although they don't harass the lorikeets as much as the cockatoos!
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2957
photos
132
followers
74
following
Views
7
1
365
Canon EOS 80D
25th July 2025 12:50pm
Tags
birds
,
australia
,
gutter
,
lorikeet
Shirley
ace
Wow so many sitting nicely .
July 26th, 2025
