Gutter sitters by gilbertwood
Photo 2957

Gutter sitters

Taken through a window but I couldn't resist a photo as the lorikeets "lined up" to get to the feeder. I've had to shift the feeder because of the dogs I'm minding, although they don't harass the lorikeets as much as the cockatoos!
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Shirley ace
Wow so many sitting nicely .
July 26th, 2025  
