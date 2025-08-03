Previous
Foggy frosty morning by gilbertwood
Foggy frosty morning

A quick drive early this morning as the sun rose and the temperature dropped to -0.5 C! That doesn't happen very often down here on the coast.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful - almost like an old sepia print !
August 3rd, 2025  
