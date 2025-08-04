Sign up
Previous
Photo 2959
At least they had coats on!
These two horses came over to me as I was capturing the cold, foggy morning on Sunday.
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
3rd August 2025 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fog
,
sunrise
,
horses
,
cold
,
frost
