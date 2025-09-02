Previous
Before the sunrise by gilbertwood
Before the sunrise

The sky was amazing pre-sunrise as we got off the Ghan. The moon and 2 planets were glowing in all their glory :)
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Chrissie ace
Ooh, how beautiful
September 1st, 2025  
