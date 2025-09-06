Previous
Moon special by gilbertwood
Photo 2964

Moon special

I got a call from my daughter last night that there were 2 ringtail possums on their electricity wire over their front lawn. I was excited that they were still there when I popped around and then I saw the moon as well :)
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
812% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact