Previous
Photo 2965
Lunar Eclipse - stage 1
I was fortunate to be in Melbourne with one of my families who are very interested in the solar system. Consequently we were all up (including the children) from 3.45 until 6.00 am witnessing this wonderful phenomenon this morning. Stage 2 tomorrow!
8th September 2025
8th Sep 25
4
2
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Tags
moon
,
eclipse
,
night-sky
John Falconer
ace
Just a fabulous collage of a Great event. I didn’t stay up long enough!!
September 8th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A fabulous collage of this event I forgot about it
September 8th, 2025
Merrelyn
ace
Fabulous collage Denise. I was planning to watch it but I ran out of energy and enthusiasm. We had heavy cloud cover just after 11pm - couldn't even see the moon, so I went to bed.
September 8th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Well done!
September 8th, 2025
