Lunar Eclipse - stage 1 by gilbertwood
Lunar Eclipse - stage 1

I was fortunate to be in Melbourne with one of my families who are very interested in the solar system. Consequently we were all up (including the children) from 3.45 until 6.00 am witnessing this wonderful phenomenon this morning. Stage 2 tomorrow!
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Denise Wood

John Falconer ace
Just a fabulous collage of a Great event. I didn’t stay up long enough!!
September 8th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A fabulous collage of this event I forgot about it
September 8th, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
Fabulous collage Denise. I was planning to watch it but I ran out of energy and enthusiasm. We had heavy cloud cover just after 11pm - couldn't even see the moon, so I went to bed.
September 8th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Well done!
September 8th, 2025  
