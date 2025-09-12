Previous
Out my front window by gilbertwood
Photo 2967

Out my front window

We're having a slow start to spring down here, but finally the bushes are flowering and the honeyeaters are happy!
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
812% complete

Photo Details

