Previous
Photo 2968
A true Aussie icon
I've just spent 4 days up in Echuca on the Murray river, and never tire of watching and listening to these beautiful kookaburras.
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Tags
bird
,
river
,
kookaburra
,
echuca
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice! I would love to see one someday.
September 17th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A wonderful close up shot fav
September 17th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
What a beauty!
September 17th, 2025
