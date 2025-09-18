Previous
A true Aussie icon by gilbertwood
Photo 2968

A true Aussie icon

I've just spent 4 days up in Echuca on the Murray river, and never tire of watching and listening to these beautiful kookaburras.
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice! I would love to see one someday.
September 17th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A wonderful close up shot fav
September 17th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
What a beauty!
September 17th, 2025  
