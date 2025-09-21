Sign up
Photo 2969
Not a pot of gold....
.....but a tree! I had to stop on my home on Tuesday when this rainbow appeared.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
0
365
Canon EOS 80D
16th September 2025 6:37pm
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
rainbow
