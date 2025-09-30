Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2973
Au naturel champage cooler!
One of the brolly girls found this tree stump on our canola trip - and put it to perfect use :)
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2973
photos
132
followers
74
following
814% complete
View this month »
2966
2967
2968
2969
2970
2971
2972
2973
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
29th September 2025 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
champagne
,
tree-stump
,
wine-cooler
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close