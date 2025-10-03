Sign up
Photo 2974
Morning glory
This cockatoo is a regular visitor to the bird feeder now.
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
4
4
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2974
photos
131
followers
74
following
2967
2968
2969
2970
2971
2972
2973
2974
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
3rd October 2025 11:36am
bird
,
australia
,
cockatoo
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Good one!
October 3rd, 2025
Chrissie
ace
How beautiful
October 3rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
You caught him beautifully!
October 3rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a delightful capture - love his outstretched wings and tail feathers with the light filtering through ! - so beautiful ! fav
October 3rd, 2025
