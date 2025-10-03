Previous
Morning glory by gilbertwood
Photo 2974

Morning glory

This cockatoo is a regular visitor to the bird feeder now.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
gloria jones ace
Wow...Good one!
October 3rd, 2025  
Chrissie ace
How beautiful
October 3rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
You caught him beautifully!
October 3rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delightful capture - love his outstretched wings and tail feathers with the light filtering through ! - so beautiful ! fav
October 3rd, 2025  
