Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2976
Surfing seal
I watched this seal today as he waited for 100's of fish or eels trying to migrate out to sea - but the river mouth is basically closed. High tide just didn't quite make it! Sorry for the long absence, but life just gets in the way sometimes!!
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2976
photos
129
followers
74
following
815% complete
View this month »
2969
2970
2971
2972
2973
2974
2975
2976
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
2nd November 2025 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
ocean
,
wave
,
seal
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close