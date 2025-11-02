Previous
Surfing seal by gilbertwood
Photo 2976

Surfing seal

I watched this seal today as he waited for 100's of fish or eels trying to migrate out to sea - but the river mouth is basically closed. High tide just didn't quite make it! Sorry for the long absence, but life just gets in the way sometimes!!
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
815% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact