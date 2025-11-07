Previous
Nature's camouflage by gilbertwood
Hopefully it helps these 2 oystercatchers (only 1-2 days old) stay safe from predators.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Brian ace
Wow! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
November 7th, 2025  
