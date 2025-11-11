Previous
Lest We Forget by gilbertwood
Lest We Forget

Sitting in my window today.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Wylie ace
Very appropriate
November 11th, 2025  
