Previous
Photo 2980
Aurora Australis at my home town
This is why I love living on the south coast of Victoria. The predicted aurora did not disappoint my friend and I last night :)
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
2
2
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
12th November 2025 11:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ocean
,
night-sky
,
aurora
,
aurora-australis
*lynn
ace
gorgeous! fav
November 13th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful!
November 13th, 2025
