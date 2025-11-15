Previous
Brolly girl's extravaganza! by gilbertwood
Brolly girl's extravaganza!

Just for fun and proof we witnessed the aurora Wednesday, we set ourselves up to be included in our shots. We couldn't use the timer with the long exposure so took it in turns to be in a shot!
Denise Wood

Peter Dulis ace
lovely
November 15th, 2025  
