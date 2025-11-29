Previous
Callistemon visitors by gilbertwood
Callistemon visitors

It's been fun watching all the visitors to the callistemon near my back door. New Holland honeyeater, red wattlebird, magpie, cockatoo, sliver-eye and of course the rainbow lorikeets who dominate!
Denise Wood

Babs ace
How lovely to see so many beautiful birds in your garden.
November 29th, 2025  
