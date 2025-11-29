Sign up
Photo 2982
Callistemon visitors
It's been fun watching all the visitors to the callistemon near my back door. New Holland honeyeater, red wattlebird, magpie, cockatoo, sliver-eye and of course the rainbow lorikeets who dominate!
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
5
1
365
Tags
tree
,
birds
,
australia
,
callistemon
Babs
ace
How lovely to see so many beautiful birds in your garden.
November 29th, 2025
