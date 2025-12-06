Sign up
Previous
Photo 2985
Simply a sunrise
We have had so much cloud and wind for the start of summer, it was a delight to see a sunrise albeit only briefly.
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
0
0
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Views
4
365
Canon EOS 80D
6th December 2025 6:37am
Tags
sky
,
cloud
,
ocean
,
sunrise
