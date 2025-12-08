Previous
Have a Beary Merry Christmas by gilbertwood
Have a Beary Merry Christmas

Raff and Sulli have been getting the bears out for Christmas for 5 years now. The older they get, the harder it is to get them "settled" for a photo! Don't think it will last much longer!
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
