Photo 2986
Have a Beary Merry Christmas
Raff and Sulli have been getting the bears out for Christmas for 5 years now. The older they get, the harder it is to get them "settled" for a photo! Don't think it will last much longer!
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Tags
christmas
,
boys
,
bears
,
grandchildren
