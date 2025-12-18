Previous
No room in the inn by gilbertwood
No room in the inn

Think it's time this joey moved out! Another from our week in Hall's Gap.
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
@gilbertwood
Brian ace
Indeed
December 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
Ha ha you always get one that doesn't want to leave home
December 18th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Haha, fabulous!
December 18th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Oh my goodness...So cute :).
December 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
I had a good giggle at this sight; it's a fabulous find and capture.
December 18th, 2025  
