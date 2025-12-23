Sign up
Photo 2993
Kristmas Kookie Koala Kids
I had Raff & Sulli yesterday so put them to work making cookies. They adored the koala Christmas hatsI found and they wouldn't take them off! When they squeezed the ends of the toggles it made the ears flap - hours of fun :)
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
1
1
1
365
Canon EOS 80D
22nd December 2025 11:25am
Public
hat
christmas
boys
cookies
koala
Brian
ace
Joy
December 23rd, 2025
