Kristmas Kookie Koala Kids by gilbertwood
Kristmas Kookie Koala Kids

I had Raff & Sulli yesterday so put them to work making cookies. They adored the koala Christmas hatsI found and they wouldn't take them off! When they squeezed the ends of the toggles it made the ears flap - hours of fun :)
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Brian ace
Joy
December 23rd, 2025  
