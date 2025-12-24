Sign up
Previous
Photo 2994
Merry Christmas from my backyard buddy
Hope you all have a happy Christmas with family and friends and take the time to enjoy the small things in life. Cheers :)
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
1
0
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2994
photos
128
followers
74
following
2987
2988
2989
2990
2991
2992
2993
2994
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
21st December 2025 9:40am
Tags
christmas
,
bird
,
backyard
,
australia
,
cockatoo
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful - A happy Christmas to you and family !
December 24th, 2025
