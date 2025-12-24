Previous
Merry Christmas from my backyard buddy by gilbertwood
Photo 2994

Merry Christmas from my backyard buddy

Hope you all have a happy Christmas with family and friends and take the time to enjoy the small things in life. Cheers :)
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
820% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful - A happy Christmas to you and family !
December 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact