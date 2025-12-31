Previous
A helping foot! by gilbertwood
A helping foot!

This paddle boarder got a "helping foot" as Tilly was cart wheeling on the beach! I love accidental optical illusions :) Happy New Year everyone - may you cart wheel into the new year with happiness, friendship and a peaceful world :)
Louise & Ken
..and to think how most struggle to get the optical illusion they strive for! Happy accident! And Happy New year!
December 31st, 2025  
julia ace
HNY.. Great juxtaposition..
December 31st, 2025  
Diana ace
White a brilliant capture and timing! Happy New Year 🥳
December 31st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well timed and captured , HNY to you and yours
December 31st, 2025  
