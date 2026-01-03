Sign up
Previous
Photo 2998
An eerie start to the year
The coast was shrouded in sea mist and the sun was muffled as it rose! The day was not really like a summer day at all.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
5
1
2
365
Canon EOS 80D
3rd January 2026 7:05am
sea
ocean
sunrise
boat
mist
Brian
ace
Wow!
January 3rd, 2026
