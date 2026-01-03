Previous
An eerie start to the year by gilbertwood
Photo 2998

An eerie start to the year

The coast was shrouded in sea mist and the sun was muffled as it rose! The day was not really like a summer day at all.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Brian ace
Wow!
January 3rd, 2026  
