Previous
Photo 3001
Survival
I've just returned from a few days in Hall's Gap where busfires went through 2 years ago. It is great to see the re-growth taking off on the charred trunks.
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
3
365
Canon EOS 80D
14th January 2026 1:25pm
trees
vegetation
national-park
hall's-gap
