Previous
Survival by gilbertwood
Photo 3001

Survival

I've just returned from a few days in Hall's Gap where busfires went through 2 years ago. It is great to see the re-growth taking off on the charred trunks.
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
822% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact