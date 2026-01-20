Previous
Aurora Australis by gilbertwood
Photo 3002

Aurora Australis

Last night (20 Jan) we were treated to a magnificent display for many hours of our aurora. Luckily I Ilve on the southern coast and had a clear open view. My friend and I called it stumps at midnight!
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
822% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact