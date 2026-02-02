Previous
Just a trickle by gilbertwood
Just a trickle

Our waterfall is looking a bit sad with the lack of rain in our area of Victoria, Australia. Some rain would be good - they've had plenty up in northern Australia!
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Lovely shot of the trickling water and rock formations. We too are very dry and have not had any rain for months now.
February 3rd, 2026  
