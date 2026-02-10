Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3009
Mirror image
Found this banded stilt at Tower Hill wading in the water on a sunny day.
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
3009
photos
124
followers
73
following
824% complete
View this month »
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
3008
3009
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
3rd February 2026 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
bird
,
australia
,
stilt
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close