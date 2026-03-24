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Sadness by gilbertwood
Photo 3015

Sadness

This is a photo of a photo that I took 26 years ago. It is to remember my mother's birthday which is today, but sadly we lost her 24 years ago. And more sadness continues today as a daughter's father-in-law was tragically killed on the weekend.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
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Islandgirl ace
So sad to hear about this tragedy.
Lovely photo and memories of your mother.
March 24th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautiful photo of you and your mum. So sorry about the tragedy.
March 24th, 2026  
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