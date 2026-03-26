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Waiting in the wind by gilbertwood
Photo 3016

Waiting in the wind

While I'm not a fan of the sparrow, this juvenile caught my eye in my silver birch tree. It was fluffed up and sheltering from the terrible cold front that was blowing through us yesterday.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
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*lynn ace
What a sweet looking bird tucked in there!
March 27th, 2026  
Babs ace
Looks as though he has found a cosy spot to shelter. 30 degrees here yesterday and the cold front has just hit us this morning. only 17 degrees now
March 27th, 2026  
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