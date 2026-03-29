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Previous
Photo 3017
Lucky it's not wash day!
Found on my clothes line today!
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
3017
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124
followers
73
following
826% complete
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Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
29th March 2026 9:05am
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birds
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australia
,
cockatoo
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