The eel saga continues

Today I went to the river mouth to check on the eel situation - well what a difference a day makes! We had very rough seas overnight which washed up over much of the beach (the seaweed can be seen on the left side) Also the 2 rocks where the man is standing, are the rocks we were sittting on and looking directly down onto the edge of the river with the eels at the edge. The rocks are nearly buried now! The river has receeded far to the left of the picture, but hopefully during the wild waves the eels would have had enough water to reach the ocean. No eels could be seen in the river - and the rainbow is a bonus :)