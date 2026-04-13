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The eel saga continues by gilbertwood
Photo 3024

The eel saga continues

Today I went to the river mouth to check on the eel situation - well what a difference a day makes! We had very rough seas overnight which washed up over much of the beach (the seaweed can be seen on the left side) Also the 2 rocks where the man is standing, are the rocks we were sittting on and looking directly down onto the edge of the river with the eels at the edge. The rocks are nearly buried now! The river has receeded far to the left of the picture, but hopefully during the wild waves the eels would have had enough water to reach the ocean. No eels could be seen in the river - and the rainbow is a bonus :)
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
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gloria jones ace
Beautiful...super sense of scale, great composition, layers
April 13th, 2026  
Babs ace
It looks reassuring that the eels made it to the ocean
April 13th, 2026  
Merrelyn ace
It looks pretty wild, hopefully more eels will make it to the ocean.
April 13th, 2026  
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