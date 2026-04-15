A good feel story

I had a visitor today that made me feel truly happy with the kindness some people share. The story - 2 friends and I were in a very small town 2 months ago looking for an elusive bird. We didn't find it but on the way back to the car I saw some beautiful sunflowers in a house yard. I walked over to the fence to take a few photos and a voice called out, "come on in and you'll get much better photos!" Then he proceeeded to tell me the story of the flowers - he had lost his daughter the previous year and one of her friends gave him the seeds to plant in memory of his daughter. He then offered to give me some seeds (when he had collected them) so I could enjoy the flowers too. Forward to today, he arrived at my house with this jar of seeds - what a truly generous and kind man. It makes me have faith that there are still wonderful people in this world despite all the horror stories that we daily hear about. Thanks Ray.

