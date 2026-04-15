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A good feel story by gilbertwood
Photo 3025

A good feel story

I had a visitor today that made me feel truly happy with the kindness some people share. The story - 2 friends and I were in a very small town 2 months ago looking for an elusive bird. We didn't find it but on the way back to the car I saw some beautiful sunflowers in a house yard. I walked over to the fence to take a few photos and a voice called out, "come on in and you'll get much better photos!" Then he proceeeded to tell me the story of the flowers - he had lost his daughter the previous year and one of her friends gave him the seeds to plant in memory of his daughter. He then offered to give me some seeds (when he had collected them) so I could enjoy the flowers too. Forward to today, he arrived at my house with this jar of seeds - what a truly generous and kind man. It makes me have faith that there are still wonderful people in this world despite all the horror stories that we daily hear about. Thanks Ray.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
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Peter Dulis ace
nice
April 15th, 2026  
Wylie ace
A lovely story
April 15th, 2026  
Diana ace
Such a heartwarming story Denise :-)
April 15th, 2026  
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