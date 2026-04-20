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Echuca paddlesteamer by gilbertwood
Photo 3027

Echuca paddlesteamer

My sister and I had a trip to Echuca and we were on the banks of the Murray River when this went past :)
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
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