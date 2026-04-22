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Wednesday's sunrise by gilbertwood
Photo 3029

Wednesday's sunrise

This time i watched the sunrise from our breakwater.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
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