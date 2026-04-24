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Photo 3030
Friday's sunrise
Back to a colourful sunrise for Friday as the horses are getting prepared for our racing carnival next week.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
3032
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
24th April 2026 8:43am
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beach
,
ocean
,
sunrise
,
horses
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful sight with the horses in silhouette in the sea against such a lovely bright sunrise ! fav
April 27th, 2026
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