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Friday's sunrise by gilbertwood
Photo 3030

Friday's sunrise

Back to a colourful sunrise for Friday as the horses are getting prepared for our racing carnival next week.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful sight with the horses in silhouette in the sea against such a lovely bright sunrise ! fav
April 27th, 2026  
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