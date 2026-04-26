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Back to Thursday - a foggy sunrise! by gilbertwood
Photo 3031

Back to Thursday - a foggy sunrise!

Continuing with my daily sunrises this is what confronted me on Thursday - a total white-out! The sun finally peaked through an hour later - you can see it above the boat and dark cloud. The day became a lovely sunny day.
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
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