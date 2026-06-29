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Previous
Photo 3062
Early morning call
After being away for 3 days, the cockatoos were eagerly waiting for my return - and a feed of course!
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
29th June 2026 9:40am
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bird
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sunrise
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cockatoo
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