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So elegant! by gilbertwood
Photo 3068

So elegant!

This kookaburra in Noosa Heads was very friendly and I was able to get quite close. On our trip we encountered kookaburras in 3 different locations which I loved :)
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
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Photo Details

Babs ace
What a beauty
July 31st, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful face!
July 31st, 2026  
Diana ace
Gorgeous close up of this beauty.
July 31st, 2026  
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