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"Out of this world" find while driving home by gilbertwood
Photo 3069

"Out of this world" find while driving home

Coming home from our Qld holiday and driving through central N.S.W, I was surprised to see a planet! I wasn't imagining it when I saw a second one, so had to google what I was seeing! It is part of the Virtual Solar System Drive where all the 3D planets are on billboards and to scale of size and distance from each one. Very impressive! Sadly we only saw 3 of them. They are on several different roads leading out from Coonabarabran where the sun is at the Siding Spring Observatory. If only we had time to do the whole drive as they looked amazing!
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
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