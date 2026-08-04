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Previous
Photo 3070
Music heaven
While we were away we had to go to the biggest music shop I've ever seen as my brother-in-law plays in a band. hehad a great time and i did too photographing everything!
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8a
Taken
14th July 2026 4:02pm
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Public
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music
,
shop
,
guitars
Chrissie
ace
Love this
August 4th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Great capture...neat repetition, colors, shapes
August 4th, 2026
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