Alex's 12 days of Christmas - Pt 2 by gilbertwood
272 / 365

Alex's 12 days of Christmas - Pt 2

On the 5th day of Christmas...5 trampolines.
On the 6th day of Christmas...6 happy snowmen.
On the 7th day of Christmas...7 cheeky kittens.
On the 8th day of Christmas...8 playful toys.
22nd December 2019

Denise Wood

