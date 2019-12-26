Previous
Our Christmas hosts by gilbertwood
273 / 365

Our Christmas hosts

This is my sister and her son who hosted our families Christmas. Jarrod cooked the turkey on his spit (and it was delicious!) We all bring food etc, but there are plenty of other tasks that my sister did so well.
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

Denise Wood

Babs ace
What a feast it looks delicious. I'm coming to your house next year
December 27th, 2019  
Issi Bannerman ace
Looks like they had it all under control. Looks fabulous!
December 27th, 2019  
