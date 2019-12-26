Sign up
Our Christmas hosts
This is my sister and her son who hosted our families Christmas. Jarrod cooked the turkey on his spit (and it was delicious!) We all bring food etc, but there are plenty of other tasks that my sister did so well.
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
2
0
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
2431
photos
211
followers
137
following
266
267
268
269
270
271
272
273
2153
272
2154
2155
2156
2157
2158
273
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Second place
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
25th December 2019 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
food
,
christmas-dinner
Babs
ace
What a feast it looks delicious. I'm coming to your house next year
December 27th, 2019
Issi Bannerman
ace
Looks like they had it all under control. Looks fabulous!
December 27th, 2019
