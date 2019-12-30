Previous
Singing with the bears by gilbertwood
274 / 365

Singing with the bears

Rafferty has loved my collection of musical bears and loves pressing their buttons so they're all going together - you're lucky this isn't a video!!! Piglet from Pooh & friends is his favourite though :)
30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

Maggiemae ace
This wee boy is lucky to have a grandma with stories of her own. Not to mention the soft toy characters to go with the stories! Delightful!
December 30th, 2019  
