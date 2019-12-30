Sign up
274 / 365
Singing with the bears
Rafferty has loved my collection of musical bears and loves pressing their buttons so they're all going together - you're lucky this isn't a video!!! Piglet from Pooh & friends is his favourite though :)
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2436
photos
211
followers
138
following
4
1
Second place
Canon EOS 80D
30th December 2019 10:29am
Tags
christmas
boy
bears
grandson
christmas-bears
Maggiemae
ace
This wee boy is lucky to have a grandma with stories of her own. Not to mention the soft toy characters to go with the stories! Delightful!
December 30th, 2019
